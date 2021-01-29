Former Wild forward Owen Bohn came to Wenatchee two years ago after getting called up from his San Jose Jr. Sharks U18AAA team.
Now, he’s set to return to the Wenatchee Valley to skate with the Wild for the 2021-22 season.
Born and raised in Morgan Hill, CA about a half hour drive southeast from San Jose, Bohn was on skates by the time he was three and playing hockey shortly after.
“My mom was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba so ever since I can remember I have been playing hockey”, he recalls.
Bohn got his second call-up from the Wild last February and picked up his first Junior A goal and assist in the two road games he played in.
The 6-foot forward reported to Wenatchee in preparation for the 2020-21 season that never materialized. Currently, he's playing back east but he eagerly anticipates his return to the Valley.
“I look forward to the loyal fans and playing out of the Town Toyota Center”, Bohn said. “As well as being able to go and eat with my teammates.”
Wenatchee Head Coach Chris Clark said he's thrilled to have Bohn back in the Wild blue-and-white next season.
"Own is another player we have had here a few times the past couple of seasons and are excited to see his game translate to the junior hockey level," Clark said. "Owen has a real high compete level and is not afraid to get to the tough areas to score goals."
Despite his lifelong proximity to the Shark Tank (home of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks), Bohn’s fan allegiance lies elsewhere.
“I root for the Sharks because they are my home team, but my favorite team is the Winnipeg Jets,” Bohn said.
Wild General Manager Bliss Littler said that Bohn has worked hard at his game the last few years and looked good in camp last fall.
"We are excited to get him up here this fall (and) we think his foot speed will cause problems for a lot of teams."
Players most often compete at the Junior A level in pursuit of a specific goal: a scholarship. Bohn is no different.
“One of my goals is to be able to play Division I hockey and take advantage of playing hockey and getting my degree at the same time," he said. “I would like to study Business in college."