WENATCHEE — The Wild are welcoming back a familiar face for the 2021-22 season with Tom Rudrud set to return as the associate head coach, the team announced in a press release Thursday.
Rudrud last served as an assistant coach during the Wild’s NAHL days and maintained the same role during the team’s first season in the BCHL.
Head coach Chris Clark said he was excited to have Rudrud back behind the bench.
“Tom has a wealth of experience and success at every level; (he’s) a great teacher and does a great job at developing players,” he said in the release. “His passion for the game is infectious on everyone.”
Rudrud’s coaching career began in 1985 as a graduate assistant at Minnesota State University Mankato. After one season he then became the assistant coach at Ferris State University, where he coached for seven seasons before taking over the same role at the University of Illinois-Chicago (1993-96).
Rudrud transitioned to junior hockey after three years at Chicago, serving as the head coach of the Danville Wings in the NAHL from 1996-98 and Grand Rapid Bearcats from 1998-2000. He switched to the USHL and was the assistant coach for the Topeka Scarecrows (2001-03) and Tri-City Storm (2003-08) before being promoted to head coach for the 2008-09 season with the Storm.
Rudrud took a few years off before joining the Wild in 2012.
Wild General Manager Bliss Littler said he was thrilled to have Rudrud back with the team.
“Tom has so much experience; any organization is better with him being part of it,” he said.
Before he became a coach, Rudrud played four years of college hockey at Ferris State University, donning the captain’s ‘C’ for the 1981-82 season. During his four years, Rudrud scored 80 goals and recorded 74 assists.
“I look forward to my return to Wenatchee and working with some excellent people,” Rudrud said. "The Wild have long been one of the premier organizations in junior hockey, (and) I am honored to be a part of the team.”
