WENATCHEE — For the 21st time in Wenatchee tennis history, the boys and girls beat the Sunnyside Grizzlies. The Panthers have never lost to Sunnyside but not every match was a landslide victory.
“There was a combination of long and short matches today,” Wenatchee Head Coach Jackie Andrewjeski said.
The girls won 4-3. They had to sweep every singles match to do so.
Wenatchee’s number-one single, Avery Thomas, number-two single, Sienna Kaufman, number-three single, Clara Shattuck, and number-four single, Lauren Bixby, all won their matches in straight sets. Many of these sets were won confidently and decisively, wasting little time.
The Wenatchee number-one, -two, and -three doubles teams were swept by Sunnyside but only after a couple of marathon tiebreakers.
The Wenatchee girls are now 4-1 in the Big Nine, holding second place after the undefeated West Valley Rams.
The boys swept all matches 5-0.
The number-one and number-two singles matches were won by Kai Mueller and Aidan Shattuck in straight sets without dropping a single game. Mueller’s win came after accomplishing a golden set — a rare feat only earned by winning every single point of a set.
Wenatchee’s number-three single, Noah Payen, and number-four single, Nathan Burns, won their matches by default.
Austin Bromiley and Ben Lewis won the number-one doubles match for Wenatchee. The Panthers’ number-two doubles team, Everett White and Owen Tveten, and number-three doubles team, Noah Payen and Nathan Burns also won their matches. All teams won in straight sets.
The boys, like the girls, are holding second in the Big Nine standings after West Valley with a 3-2 record.
“It was one of the first matches with some sun shining down,” Wenatchee Boys Coach Mike Mueller said. “When the weather cooled off, thankfully, we didn’t slow down. They dominated in all aspects of their matches.”
Wenatchee and Eastmont will play at the Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club on April 11 at 3 p.m.
