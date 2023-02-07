YAKIMA — After Sunnyside, Wenatchee wrestling placed second at Districts over the weekend, and 11 Panthers earned their place at Regionals with three alternates.
“It went better than expected,” Wenatchee Head Coach Carlos Adamy said. “Some kids really pulled through.”
This included five wrestlers who finished in the top three.
DeAngelo Negrete took fourth at 113 lbs. Matias Soto took sixth at 132 lbs. Kannon Sanders and Leo Salgado were fourth and fifth at 126 lbs. Bryant Witherington and Elgin Negrete were third and sixth at 138 lbs. Trenton Miller, at 152 lbs, took second. Joe Schuyleman took second at 160 lbs. John Gutzwiler was fifth at 170 lbs. Luke Fluegge and Ryan Rainbolt took fourth and sixth at 182 lbs. Evan Berdan, at 195 lbs, took first. Jack Fluegge took first at 220 lbs. And at heavyweight, Vincent Goforth took fifth.
“We competed really well,” Adamy said. “We have a handful with an opportunity to go deep in State. We’ll continue to practice and work hard. It’ll pay off.”
Wrestlers from the Big 9 and Mid-Columbia Conference will compete at Regionals Saturday at Hanford. Matches start at 10 a.m.
