RICHLAND — The team scores for the Wenatchee Panthers were not the best at the 51st annual Max Jensen Richland Invitational on Saturday. The boys finished 10th out of 15 teams while the girls finished eighth out of 15 teams.
However, the friendly Richland course yielded some great runs by the Wenatchee runners. Freshman Tatum Grosdidier was 13th in a time of 18:22 over three miles. That was the second-best ever time for a Wenatchee girl on a three-mile course.
“We had two other girls run under 20 minutes, Kristen Sanford ran 19:14 and Ava Kiesz ran 19:49. We had four girls just a little over 20 minutes. It was a fast course,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Susan Valdez. “We were worried it wasn’t a true three miles. They had a citizen’s race and someone used a GPS and it was right at three miles. It was a fun race.”
Valdez said she was not worried about their eighth-place finish. They were missing junior McKenna White, their number two runner, and Avery Miller, who normally runs four or five.
“I felt good considering we didn’t have a full lineup,” she said. “There were some tough teams we haven’t seen, like Central Valley and Hanford.”
On the boys’ side, junior Fernando Garcia ran 15:56, which tied him with State Senator Brad Hawkins for the 10th best time in school history. Sophomore Lars Sorom ran 16:06.
“Nearly all of the guys were under 17 minutes. That was huge to break that 17-minute barrier. We were missing Liam Newman, who has been our number three runner. That might have bumped us up a little bit,” Valdez said. “There were a lot of different schools we had not seen.”
Next up for the Panthers is the second Big 9 League meet on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Moses Lake. The meet will determine the league champions. Valdez said it gives you an idea bout the top 14 for both boys and girls.
The top 14 placers go to state as an individual.
“We are anxious to see how we match up against the West Valley girls who beat us by a few points in the first league meet,” Valdez said. “They ran in Division 2 at Richland, and I’m not sure why. That is JV squads. Their number one runner won the Division 2.”
The Big 9 District meet is set for Thursday, Oct. 31 at Franklin Park in Yakima. The top two teams for both the boys and girls qualify for state along with the top 14 individuals.