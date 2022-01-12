NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Wenatchee Figure Skating Club member Liam Kapeikis placed seventh in the U.S. Men’s Figure Skating Championships at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, last weekend.
The U.S. Figure Skating Championships served as the Olympic Trials to select the team that will compete in Beijing in a couple of weeks.
Kapeikis, 18, earned his spot in Nashville after winning gold in the men’s free skate at the U.S. National Championship Qualifier in November. This was Kapeikis’ first major competition in front of a nationally televised audience.
Nathan Chen, a bronze medalist at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games and six-time national champion earned gold at the championships, followed by Ilia Malinin (silver) and Vincent Zhou (bronze). Jason Brown, who placed fourth, will round out the U.S. Men’s Figure Skating contingent in Beijing.
Kapeikis is the son of long-time Wenatchee Figure Skating Club coaches Louise and Paul Kapeikis, both of whom serve as Liam’s co-coaches.
Kapeikis will look to use this experience as a launching pad as he hopes to earn a spot on the 2026 U.S. men’s Olympic team that will compete in Italy.
Zach Johnson is a 28-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at many of the state's public golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
