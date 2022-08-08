Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

I don’t know what the most touching storyline was from Sue Bird’s final regular-season home game Sunday.

Maybe it was the Climate Pledge Arena-record 18,100 fans showering her with affection. Maybe it was the video tributes from basketball legends such as Lauren Jackson, LeBron James and Geno Auriemma. Maybe it was Bird’s emotional speech in which she mirrored her supporters’ gratitude.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?