VICTORIA, B.C. — The Victoria HarbourCats came roaring back to even the series 1-1 against the Wenatchee AppleSox in the WCL North Division Championship Series. The Sox could manage just two hits against Victoria in game two at Wilson’s Group Stadium in Victoria on Wednesday.
Seth Kuykendall was on the mound for the AppleSox, facing Reagan MacDonald for the HarbourCats.
Wenatchee jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning as Jashaun Simon walked, stole second and third, then scored on error. Victoria came right back in the bottom of the frame as Gus Wilson homered to tie the game 1-1.
In the second inning, MacDonald issued four walks to Wenatchee batters. Still, the AppleSox could manage but one run. Spencer Marenco scored on a Torin Montgomery fielder’s choice. Wenatchee led 2-1.
Victoria took a 3-2 in third as Griffin Paxton walked and scored on the Harrison Spohn two-run homer. Josh Laukkanen came on to pitch in the third for Victoria.
The AppleSox had a golden opportunity to tie or take the lead in the top of the fifth as they had Simon and Brett Gillis on second and third with no outs. Tanner Smith and Montgomery struck out, while Jason Harayda grounded out to end the inning.
“That inning was make it or break it. We had our three, four hole hitters Tanner and Torin. The right guys were at the dish. I think we were trying to do too much. We had done everything we could to get runners in scoring position,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Kyle Krustangel to AppleSox Broadcaster Joel Norman postgame. “We chased two balls for strike three on both. We’re trying to drive the ball out of the yard. We need to take what is given to us.”
Victoria broke the game open with three runs in the bottom of the fifth on two walks, an error and a single. The HarbourCats now led 6-2. Wenatchee picked up their first hit of the game in the sixth inning on a Cody Simmons single.
Victoria scratched across another run in the sixth as MacGregor Sharpe reached on error and scored on a fly ball to center by Paxton. The HarbourCats now led 7-2.
The AppleSox went down one, two, three in the seventh. Montgomery led off the eighth with Wenatchee’s second hit, but Harayda and Just Lutz struck out and Alex Jemal grounded out to end the inning. Wenatchee went down one, two, three in the ninth to end the game.
“We were chasing pitches to get there and let the pitcher off the hook. That was the story. The game was within reach but a couple errors led to some runs. It could have been a one run game,” Krustangel said. “We only had a couple base hits, but we had a lot of guys on base due to walks and errors. We only found a way to push a couple across early. We had a lot of baserunners, we just couldn’t get the big hit.”
Wenatchee finished with 2 runs on 2 hits with four errors. Victoria had 7 runs on 7 hits with one error. Montgomery was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Kyle Sherick was 2-for-4 with a run. Ty Schindel was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Kuykendall took the loss. He pitched 6 innings, giving up 4 earned runs on 7 hits with 4 strikeouts and 4 walks. Ryan Isler pitched 1 inning, giving up no runs, no hits with 1 strikeout. Peter Sanchez pitched 1 inning, giving up no runs, no hits with 1 walk and 2 strikeouts.
Laukkanen picked up the win for Victoria. He pitched 3.2 innings, giving up no runs on 1 hit with 2 walks and 5 strikeouts. MacDonald pitched 2.1 innings, giving up 1 earned run on 5 walks and 3 strikeouts.
“You get to these playoffs and it takes one or two defensive plays or one or two base hits to drive in run to sway momentum. It’s playoff baseball, so it’s back to 0-0. Whoever wants it more will get it done. I like our chances Thursday,” Krustangel said.
Taking the mound for pivotal game three on Thursday will be southpaw Gavin Gorrell. The winner moves on to the conference championship, while the season ends for the loser.
Krustangel said he liked Gorrell against this lineup.
“We got beat by the long ball on a couple swings. Gavin is a guy that can control both sides of the dish and live low. Gav is not a huge punch-out guy like Saum, so we know we have to defend better than today,” he said.
Gorrell is hungry for the ball, Krustangel said.
“It’s leave everything on the line tomorrow. No reason to extend a pitcher. We like where we sit arm wise. We have to find a way to get baserunners on and push those across. Tonight was not recipe early on,” he said.