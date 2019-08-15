VICTORIA, B.C. — It appeared the AppleSox would shock the home Harbourcats as they rallied for a 7-5 lead in the top of the ninth inning. But Victoria would rally in their final at bat, scoring three runs for the 8-7 walk-off win. Victoria won both games at home on Wednesday and Thursday to take the series 2-1.
The HarbourCats now move onto the West Coast League Championship Series. They face the top team in the WCL this season, Corvalis for the championship.
On the mound for the AppleSox in pivotal game three was southpaw Gavin Gorrell against right hander Mitch Lines.
Victoria opened the scoring in the first inning as leadoff man Nick Plaia singled and came in to score on the Griffin Paxton RBI single. Gorrel did well to limit the damage as he gave up back-to-back-to-back singles to open the inning. The HarbourCats lead 1-0.
Wenatchee rallied in the fourth for two runs to take a 2-1 lead. Tanner Smith singled and Torin Montgomery was hit by the pitch. Wenatchee native Cody Simmon came up with a two-run double. Justin Lutz followed up with single to put two on with no outs.
However, Lines struck out Spencer Marenco, Alex Jemal and Jason Harayda to end the threat.
Victoria would rally to tie the game at 2-2 in the fifth as Nick Adams singled and scored on a Paxton single. The HarbourCats went up 5-2 in the sixth as they plated three more runs. Adams blasted a three-run homer to give the home team the lead.
Wenatchee was able to chip into the lead in the seventh. Jashaun Simon doubled to open the inning. He scored on a throwing error to cut the lead to 5-3. It remained 5-3 in the ninth inning.
Jemal and Harayda each walked to open the inning. Simon singled to load the bases with no outs. Brett Gillis hit an RBI fly out to right to cut the lead to 5-4. Smith then doubled to drive in two more runs and give the AppleSox the lead, 6-5. Montgomery then singled to drive in Smith to give Wenatchee a 7-5 lead.
Jemal came in from right field to pitch in the eighth, working a scoreless frame. He started the ninth. Plaia singled. Then, Gus Wilson walked. Wenatchee Head Coach Kyle Krustangel brought in third baseman Brett Gillis to pitch.
Paxton doubled to drive in a run, cutting the lead to 7-6. Third baseman Harrison Spohn stepped up and blasted a two-run double for the walk-off win, 8-7.
Wenatchee finished with 7 runs on 12 hits with 2 errors. Victoria scored 8 runs on 13 hits with one error.
Brett Gillis took the loss for Wenatchee. Gorrell pitched 5.1 innings, giving up 4 earned runs on 8 hits with 9 strikeouts and 2 walks. Ryan Isler pitched 0.2 innings, giving up 1 hit with 1 strikeout. Jemal pitched 2 innings, giving up 2 earned runs on 2 hits with 4 strikeouts and 1 walk. Gillis pitched 0.0 innings, giving up 1 earned run on 2 hits.
Tyler Hilton picked up the win in relief for Victoria. He pitched 0.2 innings, giving up 1 earned run on 2 hits with 1 strikeout. Lines pitched 4 innings, giving up 2 earned runs on 5 hits with 7 strikeouts and no walks. Fynn Chester pitched 2 scoreless innings. Hunter Omlid pitched 2 scoreless innings. Chase Stewart pitched 0.1 innings, giving up 3 earned runs on 1 hit and 2 walks.
For Wenatchee, Smith went 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs and 2 runs. Simmons was 2-for-5 with 2 RBIs. Simon was 2-for-5 with 2 runs. For Victoria, Paxton was 3-for-5 with 2 RBIs and a run. Spohn was 2-for-5 with 2 RBIs. Adams was 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs and 2 runs.
Wenatchee finishes the season 29-25. Victoria had the second best record in the WCL at 39-15. They face the team with the best record in the WCL Championship, Corvalis, which was an amazing 42-12 this season.