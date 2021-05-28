After the entire 2020 season was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Coast League is back for the 2021 season.
League games begin June 4 and the regular season wraps up on Aug. 12.
Summer collegiate baseball is back in the Pacific Northwest, albeit with a different look. Ten teams will compete for the 16th WCL Championship instead of the anticipated 15.
The league planned to welcome three new Canadian teams for the 2020 season: the Nanaimo NightOwls, Edmonton Riverhawks and Kamloops NorthPaws. But they did not get a chance to debut last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those three teams along with the two already established Canadian squads — Victoria HarbourCats and Kelowna Falcons — will not take the field for a second straight summer with the Canadian border still closed.
The 10 teams playing this summer represent the fewest number of teams in the WCL since 2012.
Teams will face each other in two restructured divisions. Bellingham, Port Angeles, Walla Walla, Wenatchee and Yakima Valley comprise the North while Bend, Corvalis, Cowlitz, Portland and Ridgefield make up the South.
Two teams from each division will qualify for the postseason. The WCL will again award playoff berths to the first half and second half winners of each respective division. In 2019, the AppleSox earned a playoff berth, not by winning the division in either half, but by virtue of coming in second both times and having the next best record in the division.
All five Canadian teams will rejoin the WCL in 2022.
A little over a month ago, the WCL announced that the Springfield Drifters will join the WCL in 2022 and bring the team total to 16.
The AppleSox and six other teams founded the WCL in 2005. Five of the seven are still in the league and four of them have won at least one championship.
The AppleSox won the WCL Championship in each of its first two seasons before also capturing titles in 2009, 2010 and 2012. Their five championships are second-most in the league to the Corvallis Knights, who have won each of the last four to bring their total to seven.