YAKIMA — By now, Eastmont and West Valley boys basketball know each other well. Each side has grown wise to the other’s tendencies. They’ve chased each other all season long, and traded wins between their past two meetings.
Faced with another loser-out, season-ending game, they brought to each other their most competitive contest yet Saturday night.
“We played one heck of a second half,” Eastmont Head Coach George Juarez said.
Eastmont was down 15 points at halftime but battled back to earn a six-point lead. It just wasn’t sustainable. West Valley tied it up at the end of the fourth quarter and hit the final shot with just seconds left.
“We’ve been in this position with West Valley,” Juarez said. “Last year, the ball bounced our way.”
This loss broke Eastmont’s three-game winning streak and snapped West Valley’s, now 21st in state, two-game losing streak, but just barely. The Rams won 72-70.
Eamon Monahan led Eastmont with 35 points, and Reece Gallaher followed with 18.
A massive class of Seniors graduates from the basketball program this year. Of the 11 varsity athletes, nine are Seniors.
“Aside from being good basketball players,” Juarez said. “They’re outstanding, quality young men. They were an honor to coach.”
Despite the departures, Juarez believes in his two returning starters and the upcoming class.
“We have a strong Junior class. Our JV went 19 and one this year,” he said. “I’m looking forward to next season.”
Eastmont finished their season 15-8. West Valley improved to 13-8.
