YAKIMA — Wenatchee High School made the trip to Yakima to face the best boys and girls team in Big Nine tennis, West Valley, and the spring weather finally abided.
West Valley swept the Wenatchee girls 7-0.
Katelyn Murphy had a solid run of tennis at the No. 2 singles match for Wenatchee.
“She played phenomenal tennis,” said Wenatchee head coach Jackie Andrewjeski. “She had crushing forehands and quick movement around the court, but no matter what Katelyn did, her opponent’s backboard style had the ball coming back time and time again. Some rallies went 30 shots.”
Kenzie Murphy initially led during the No. 3 singles match. She had a 3-1 advantage.
“She hustled for every ball,” Andrewjeski said. She pulled her opponent close to the net and was able to hit past her, giving her the early lead. But her opponent adjusted, made fewer mistakes, and rallied to win the match.
Taylor Finley and Lauren Black battled during the No. 3 doubles match.
“They continue to complement each other well,” Andrewjeski said. “Taylor’s fast-paced return of serve and Lauren’s baseline lobs made this a competitive match, especially with the close second set.”
It’s not always easy facing a tennis powerhouse.
“We knew this was going to be tough competition but we still came out fighting,” Andrewjeski said.
The Wenatchee boys brought some of their best competition and nearly split the day, introducing a real fear and threat to West Valley’s unblemished Big Nine record. The chance of handing the Rams their first loss was right there but they barely turned the corner to maintain their streak, 4-3.
Wenatchee’s No. 1 single, Kai Mueller, and No. 2 single, Aidan Shattuck, beat their opponents in straight sets, putting on display some of Wenatchee’s finest tennis.
West Valley swept the No. 3 and No. 4 singles matches in straight sets. Noah Payen kept both sets close during the No. 4 match but his opponent was able to keep the ball in play long enough to wait for mistakes and earn more points.
The Rams, again, swept the No. 1 and No.2 doubles matches in straight sets, but Wenatchee found their third win during the No. 3 doubles match when Everett White and Owen Tveten lost the first set, 7-5, rallied to win the second set in a tiebreaker, and dominated the last set, 6-3.
“They provided the shock and awe with over three hours of continuous play,” said Wenatchee boys’ coach Mike Mueller. “We showed superb effort and displayed excellence.”
Wenatchee plays at Sunnyside on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157
World sports writer
