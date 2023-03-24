WENATCHEE — Panthers tennis hosted one of the best teams in the Big Nine on Thursday and after sweeping the boys and girls 7-0, West Valley showed why.
“West Valley’s depth and experience proved too much to handle for our mostly new girls team,” Wenatchee Head Coach Jackie Andrewjeski said. “Despite this, they gave it their all and were able to pick up some games throughout their matches.”
For the girls, none showed that better than the number-two singles match between Wenatchee’s Katelyn Murphy, who chased down every ball and was competitive at the net, and West Valley’s Maddie Mason. Mason won the first set 6-2 and the last 6-4.
The boys also have a young team and had a similar experience to the girls.
“They tried their best,” Boys Coach Mike Mueller said.
The boys' last hope nearly came from two freshmen, their number-three doubles team, Owen Tveten and Ben Bordon.
Wenatchee won the first set 6-4 but the weather started to sour and the rain and wind helped West Valley win the second set 6-3.
The weather peaked and forced a pause on play for a brief period. When the third set resumed, even after strong serves and early points from Wenatchee, West Valley finally won after a super tiebreaker 10-5.
Wenatchee hosts Hanford on Saturday at the Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club at 11 a.m.
