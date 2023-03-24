WENATCHEE — Panthers tennis hosted one of the best teams in the Big Nine on Thursday and after sweeping the boys and girls 7-0, West Valley showed why.

“West Valley’s depth and experience proved too much to handle for our mostly new girls team,” Wenatchee Head Coach Jackie Andrewjeski said. “Despite this, they gave it their all and were able to pick up some games throughout their matches.”



