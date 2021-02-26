NCW — The fields are plowed, the guidelines established and the girls are hungry for that first whistle; it’s finally time for some competitive soccer to return to the valley.
It’s been too long (nearly 18 months) since the regions’ soccer teams last competed, but a handful of local teams — Wenatchee, Eastmont, Chelan, Ephrata and Quincy — begin their abbreviated season Saturday afternoon, in what will be the first prep soccer action since November 2019.
Despite the long layoff, both head coaches for Wenatchee and Eastmont feel their squad is in a good position. Both have a high number of returning players and both are led by a core of uber-talented seniors.
“We have a great foundation,” Eastmont head coach Vidal Hurtado said Thursday. “We have seven seniors returning and we’ve picked up right where we left off. We’re continuing to get better on possession and moving the ball around the field for that confidence piece. But I imagine all the schools/girls are just stoked to be out there. We definitely are.”
Wenatchee and Eastmont (both of whom are equally matched) open against one another at the Apple Bowl. Given the rivalry and the fact that this will be the girls’ first action in 1.5 years, some first-half jitters are to be expected.
Hurtado just wants the girls to try and stay calm. He knows there isn’t any motivation needed. Not against Wenatchee. And not in the first game back.
“If anything it’s more trying to help them keep their composure,” he said. “I don’t think any team is in true shape the first week of the season, but we were fortunate to have a few good days during the open training sessions and we’ve been able to build off of that a little. We’re not anywhere near where we can be, but every team is in the same position. We’re just excited to go in and compete.”
Even though they’ve only had five days (of official practice) Hurtado said he’s been impressed with several girls.
“Where do I start,” he pondered. “We have Kora Fry, who’s been a stellar keeper for us for the past three years. Annelise Bauman continues to impress me every day; her work ethic is up there with the best and then Jayden (Brown) and Megan (Chandler) have such a knack for finding each other.
We also have a couple incoming freshmen that earned a spot on varsity and then Paige and Rylee Fischer will fill in the gaps. Kendall Flanagan is another girl who I think has improved the most from last year; she’s hungry for the ball and is making the right runs. All around, we have a solid starting 11.”
The Panthers, according to head coach David Vasquez, are in a similar boat.
The talent and potential are there. Now it’s time to flesh out who the best team in the valley is — because remember, Cashmere and Cascade get a home-and-home matchup with Wenatchee and Eastmont as well.
The perception of 4A vs 1A is not applicable for soccer (girls or boys) in this region. Pretty much every team is loaded with talent; these games will all be competitive.
But for Vasquez and the Panthers, their focus isn’t on any of that; it’s Eastmont, 2 p.m., Apple Bowl — the simplicity of it all speaks to how much the girls have been pining for soccer.
“We’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” senior captain Alli Clark said Friday. “We’re all just excited to get back on the field.”
Much like Hurtado, Vasquez struggled to pick out just a few of the girls he’s been impressed with over the past few days. There were many. The extended offseason preparation has paid off for a lot of girls, Vasquez commented.
“We get rewarded in public for what we do in private,” he said. “A lot of girls have definitely done that. But one player that has stuck out significantly is Olivia Bowman. She is a force to be reckoned with and being a senior, she has six weeks to leave it all out there, which I think has empowered her. To juxtapose that, Piper Davidson is a stud freshman that seems like she is years ahead of her age; her vision on the field and ability to dictate the tempo has been very impressive.”
Vasquez also lauded senior captains Clark and Yareli Sanchez-Blanco, whom he said were essential to the teams’ success. But the team is stacked, he said.
“As long as each player honors that potential and gives their best, we’re going to be really good,” Vasquez said. “Perennial contenders.”
Kickoff tomorrow at the Apple Bowl is at 2 p.m. Though fans are not allowed, the game is being live-streamed on the NFHS website. The Wenatchee World will also have full coverage online Saturday evening.