As great a game as football is, there are always ways to improve it.
For instance, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh has floated the idea of tweaking overtime so that instead of beginning the extra period with a coin toss, the fourth quarter simply rolls into overtime. So if a team has a third and four at midfield as the clock expires with the score tied, that team simply continues with the same down, distance and field position in overtime.
It's an interesting concept — overtime has been the subject of much scrutiny in recent years — although a formal proposal of that surely would get a lot of pushback. For instance, some people would argue that would bleed the two-minute drama from games. Why would a team take risks to win at the end of regulation if it knew it could just play out the clock and keep going?
Regardless, Harbaugh was merely toying with the idea, and there's a lot of that proposed tinkering that goes on every season and offseason.
With that in mind, The Times asked a collection of people associated with football about an NFL rule or rules they would like to change.
They had a wide range of responses:
Steve Young
The Hall of Fame quarterback believes pass-interference calls can be too punitive on a defense, particularly when a flag leads to an offense picking up a huge piece of real estate.
"Pass interference is just out of whack. The supreme talent is out there being tested. There's no talent to just popping up a lollipop bomb on the game's last seconds and some goofball little thing that's ticky-tack happens and you gain 40 yards. It's just not right."
Young said, "Once you say it's 15 yards like in college, then defenses can get bolder and it forces offenses to raise their game."
Tony Dungy
The Hall of Fame coach takes issue with the rules that impose strict limits on players practicing in pads.
"Let the coaches coach and practice their teams the way they need to practice. I've talked to these guys, and they say: 'We've got to take three days off. We can't practice hitting twice in a row in pads.' I understand what they're trying to do in making it safer. But I think we've legislated some of the coaching out of the game.
Mike Carey
Although he has retired from the NFL, the longtime referee still keeps close tabs on the rules and trends of the game. He has a few ideas that would help defenses.
"You've got to keep making it safer, and I would take low blocks completely out of the game."
"If I was a fan of defense or a defensive coordinator, what I would like the league to do is make the offensive tackles get up on the line of scrimmage. Because if you watch it now, the offensive line is the shape of a stealth bomber with the tackles bent off the line of scrimmage. That makes it incredibly more difficult for the defensive ends because it takes an angle away.
Joe Buck
The play-by-play announcer, who this season makes the move from Fox to "Monday Night Football" on ESPN, believes the league can further streamline the process of instant-replay reviews.
"To me, it feels like the instant-replay rule works a little quicker in college football than it does in the NFL. If something needs to be reviewed, I think college football has the ability to do that without a coach having to be involved. If something looks wrong, it shouldn't be up to the coach to challenge. That stuff should be taken care of."
He said, "When the flow of the game gets disrupted to the point where it gets so bogged down with a certain replay, and they're splicing different angles together like the Zapruder film, it gets to be too much."
Tim Brown
The Hall of Fame wide receiver takes issue with a rare but somewhat controversial penalty called on ballcarriers who lower their heads when making contact.
"I've only seen it called a few times during a season, but it's like the worst call ever. What do you want a guy to do, run with his head up? Expose his whole upper body? It's so crazy. You've got to protect yourself, and the only way to do that is to get your pads over your knees."
Al Michaels
The legendary play-by-play man, now working Thursday night games for Amazon Prime, would tone down the in-stadium antics.
"The league is so concerned about making the in-game presentation as good as television. TV is now a better way to watch the game than to be there live. All of these stadiums have tried to enhance the experience, and they have been able to do it with things like the video board at SoFi Stadium. It's off-the-charts fantastic.
"But when I see that sign at any sports event that says, 'Make noise,' I'm thinking, what do you mean make noise? What does that mean? That has nothing to do with the game. I don't want to sound like an old codger, but the crowd should respond to what's happening in a game."
Mike Martz
The offensive guru and former coach of the St. Louis Rams believes the most effective rule might be: Leave the game alone.
"I was on the competition committee for a number of years, and here's what would happen: Some head coach would lose a game because of some situation, then we'd end up making a rule for it. And you end up putting bubble gum on all these little holes. It's distorted the game so bad. And the accumulation of all these little changes will change the game dramatically over 20 years.
"Just live with it. Just live with the rules that we've all played by. Obviously there have been some great rule changes, cutting the linemen and stuff like that. But 20 years from now, this won't be a game that we even recognize."