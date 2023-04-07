WENATCHEE — When Jason and Shannon Grosdidier moved from the stark, flat plains of South Dakota to Wenatchee in the early 2000s to practice medicine, they had no way of predicting the family of high-level skiers they would produce or how involved it would be.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?