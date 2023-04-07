WENATCHEE — When Jason and Shannon Grosdidier moved from the stark, flat plains of South Dakota to Wenatchee in the early 2000s to practice medicine, they had no way of predicting the family of high-level skiers they would produce or how involved it would be.
“We didn’t know what we were getting ourselves into,” Jason said.
To start, they weren’t skiers — not downhill or cross-country. But when they moved here with their young first-born daughter, Riley, who now races for the Dartmouth school team in the Ivy League as a freshman, they realized they had to occupy their child — soon-to-be children — somehow.
“We knew Mission Ridge was close,” Jason said. “As soon as we could we had them up on the mountain.”
They learned alongside their children — under the helpful tutelage of legendary local ski instructor, Otto Ross, who now has more than 70 years of experience — the ins and outs of the sport from the details of all the equipment to actual technique.
Jason and Shannon had no clue the sport would call so loudly to their children or how it would consume them to the point of competing at the national and international levels.
Logan Grosdidier, 14, their youngest and an eighth-grader at Foothills Middle School, has spent the last three winter seasons training at the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club (SSWSC) in Colorado and performing at a high level.
She watched, emulated, and skied with her three older sisters and raced for the Mission Ridge Ski Team since she was 4 years old, and after top ski race finishes at the U16 National Performance Series at Burke Mountain, Vermont, earlier this year, she qualified to represent the U.S. as one of three girls and six total teammates at the OPA Cup in Germany.
From late January to early February, Logan competed with 120 other U16 athletes from across Europe. She and a few of her teammates did what the U.S. has historically struggled to do in the ski world — podium.
Logan became a champion when she finished first in the women’s giant slalom. She also placed second in the slalom and fifth in the super-G.
“The boys came home with three first-place finishes and the girls had two,” Jason said. “In five of the six events the U.S. won first place. That’s unheard of.”
The trip also provided a culturally specific historical education while they visited the Hahnenkamm World Cup course in Kitzbühel, Berchtesgaden in the Bavarian Alps, and trained with the German national team.
More recently, Mission Ridge hosted the U.S. Ski & Snowboard U16 Alpine National Championship from April 2-6. Logan placed first in the slalom and giant slalom, and fourth in the super-G. She competed against 51 other girls from across the country who all had to qualify for the championship through regional competitions.
Based on the results she was named the second overall top skier for U16 and qualified for the Whistler Cup held next week in British Columbia where she and 10 other countries will compete against one another.
“She has done extremely well for her first year as a U16 athlete,” Jason said.
Tatum Grosdidier, 18, the older sister who also trains at SSWSC and is a Senior at Wenatchee High School, has also had a season you can’t thumb your nose at.
She placed second at the NorAM super-G races in Vermont, where the top U.S. and Canadian skiers of her ilk compete. That qualified her for the 2023 U.S. Alpine Junior World Ski Championship Team and the FIS Alpine Junior World Ski Championship in St. Anton, Austria at the end of Jan. She represented the U.S. along with 17 others.
“She skied well this year but always expects more,” Jason said.
Earlier this week Tatum competed and finished her season at the U.S. Alpine National Championships in Sun Valley, Idaho on April 2-5. She placed seventh in the slalom, eighth in the giant slalom, and third overall as a Junior, under 21.
“We didn’t know how far our kids would advance,” Jason said. “Tatum’s on the path to making the U.S. ski team. That’s one of her goals.”