It was no surprise Tuesday to learn that L.J. Collier — Seattle's first-round pick in the 2019 draft — was moving on, signing a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

After the fanfare of his selection at No. 29 overall died down, Collier's career never really worked out with the Seahawks.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?