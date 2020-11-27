The Seahawks’ Philadelphia story has been a happy one during the Pete Carroll era.
Seattle is 5-0 in the regular season against the Eagles since Carroll arrived in 2010 and 1-0 in the playoffs, with each win by at least eight points and four by 10 or more. Two of those wins came last year, one in the regular season and then in a wild card playoff game, each somewhat bizarrely by the exact score of 17-9.
On Monday, Seattle returns again for its third game in Philly in 53 weeks hoping to not only extend the winning streak against the Eagles but stay on top of the NFC West. The Seahawks head there as five-point favorites against a Philadelphia team that is just 3-6-1 but with a win can stay atop an unusual race in the NFC East.
Matchup to watch
Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox have been two of the most consistent defensive linemen in the league for a while now and each is in the midst of really good years; Graham has seven sacks while Cox has 4.5. Graham and Cox would present a challenge to Seattle at any time, but the Seahawks may have to go without starting right tackle Brandon Shell, who is dealing with a high ankle sprain.
That could mean the first start of the season for Cedric Ogbuehi, a first-round pick of the Bengals in 2015 and a veteran of 23 career starts, but none since 2017. He has 25 snaps for Seattle this year in a reserve role. The good news is rookie Damien Lewis should return to his usual spot at right tackle after playing center last week in place of an injured Ethan Pocic, who should be back. But Cox will present another big test for Lewis in his first NFL season.
Player to watch
The 2020 season has not been the year Chris Carson hoped to have as he potentially heads into free agency. He’s missed the past four games with a foot injury and has rushed for just 323 yards so far. Conversely, Carson has been as effective as ever when he has played, averaging 4.9 yards per carry — which would be his career best.
And Seattle’s running-game struggles without him seemed to only further accentuate his worth to the team. That he missed four games doesn’t soothe the long-term concerns about his durability, instead furthering the question of how avidly the Seahawks will try to sign him after the season.
But Carson also now has six regular-season games and the playoffs to further state his case while providing the Seahawks with the kind of rushing attack it feels it needs to get to the Super Bowl.
Coaching decision to watch
While Seattle on paper featured its most balanced offense of the season in last week’s 28-21 win over Arizona — 31 official runs to 28 passes — the Seahawks were still aggressive throwing on first down. Of 17 first-down plays in the first half, for instance, 10 were called passes.
Russell Wilson was particularly effective on first down against the Cardinals, especially early, going 5-of-6 for 52 yards with two touchdowns on first-down passes in the first half.
That doesn’t include a 46-yard pass-interference penalty drawn by DK Metcalf, which occurred on first down. What Wilson has also done well this year on first down is scramble — he has 207 of his team-high 367 rushing yards this year on first downs, almost all of which came when he took off on drop backs, averaging 8.0 yards per attempt.
Seahawks 26, Eagles 19