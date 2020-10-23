The Seahawks begin the post-bye portion of their 2020 season in prime time Sunday night in a stadium where they can usually expect the unexpected other than on the scoreboard.
Lots of crazy things have happened through the years when the Seahawks have played the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, including too many sad injuries and that blasphemous 6-6 tie in 2016.
But since 2013 — in the regular season, anyway — Seattle has never walked out of the stadium as a loser.
Seattle is 6-0-1 there since the 2013 season, the wins coming by an average of 17 points.
That includes a 27-19 triumph a year ago — amazingly enough for a team that won 11 games, the largest margin of victory all season.
The contrast has been Arizona winning four of the last five in Seattle, including 27-13 last Dec. 22, making this one of the strangest series the Seahawks have had in recent years.
Let's take a look at some of the keys to Sunday's game.
Matchup to watch
Arizona enters the game allowing the second-fewest points in the NFL (112) led by a secondary that is allowing just 5.7 yards per pass attempt, fifth-best in the league. But Arizona has also achieved its 4-2 record against teams who are a combined 11-24, having faced quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, Dwayne Haskins, Matthew Stafford, Teddy Bridgewater, Joe Flacco and Andy Dalton.
Now comes leading MVP candidate Russell Wilson and the top-scoring offense in the NFL (169 points), averaging 7.6 yards per pass attempt, fourth-best in the league. Via Pro Football Focus, Seattle's 12 touchdowns by wide receivers are the most in the NFL, while Arizona's cornerbacks (including Patrick Peterson and former UW standout Byron Murphy) have allowed just three.
Something will have to give. Peterson memorably shadowed DK Metcalf in last year's game in Seattle, holding Metcalf without a catch on just one target in the Cardinals' win — the only time Metcalf has been held without a reception.
Players to watch
Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright remain Seattle's two highest-rated defensive players via Pro Football Focus, Wright second among all linebackers in the NFL and Wagner seventh.
But they'll get a tough challenge Sunday in the dual-threat ability of Arizona second-year quarterback Kyler Murray, who leads all QBs in the NFL in rushing with 370 yards and is 13th overall. Via PFF, Murray is getting roughly half his yards on designed runs (181) and the rest on scrambles (189).
He has been particularly dangerous in the red zone, having rushed for six touchdowns, tied for second-most in the NFL. It'll be a team effort to contain Murray, but Wagner in the middle and Wright in his new role playing primarily on the edge will have the key roles in keeping Murray from breaking any long runs.
The X-factor
When healthy, Quinton Dunbar has proven to be effective at the right corner spot. But as noted, Dunbar has yet to play a full game while saddled with a sore knee that has kept him out of two others, and Seattle may have to manage Dunbar's knee all season, with opponents sure to notice any snaps he misses.
Player who could surprise
Defensive end Jonathan Bullard
While Seattle has signed some big-name vets to help out the defense the last few weeks, the one who has made the most impact so far is the little-known Bullard, who just five days after arriving in town played 23 snaps against the Vikings and earned one of the best grades of any Seattle player this season from PFF at 90.8.
In his 10 rush snaps, he was officially credited with one quarterback hit and unofficially credited with four hurries. Now Bullard returns to play against his former team Seattle signed Bullard off Arizona's practice squad. He played nine games last season for the Cardinals before being waived before this season.