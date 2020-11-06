The Seahawks this week venture somewhere they rarely have in their 45 years, Orchard Park, New York, to play the Buffalo Bills.
Seattle has played the Bills in Buffalo just three times, the fewest road games against any team that was in the NFL when Seattle joined in 1976.
In fact, the Seahawks have played the Bills in Buffalo just once since 2001, a 34-10 loss to open the 2008 season — Seattle beat Buffalo 50-17 in 2012 in a game played in Toronto as a Bills home game).
As such, Buffalo is the last NFL city Russell Wilson has not played in, of teams that haven’t moved, since he entered the league in 2012 (he hasn’t played in Las Vegas).
But this is a season when nothing is as it usually is. There will be no fans in the stands for Sunday’s game, and temperatures are expected to be in the ’60s as Seattle lucked out a bit in getting fortunate weather for a November game in Buffalo.
Let’s take a look at some of the keys to Sunday’s game.
Matchup to watch
A week after the Seahawks played their best defensive game of the year, they could have three new, significant pieces to their defensive line — rush end Carlos Dunlap, end Rasheem Green (coming off injured reserve) and tackle Snacks Harrison, if he is elevated off the practice squad.
And last week, rookie Alton Robinson saw his most significant action of the season, playing well and showing he needs to be a consistent member of the rotation (though Benson Mayowa is still struggling with an ankle injury).
Player to watch
One Seahawk who has been to Buffalo a lot is Jamal Adams, who played there each of the last three seasons with the New York Jets and is expected to make his return to Seattle’s lineup for Sunday’s game after sitting out the last four with a strained groin. The Jets won there each of the last two years, including a 13-6 win last December in what turned out to be the last game Adams played for the Jets. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Adams may be on a “pitch count,’’ meaning sharing time with Ryan Neal (though Neal is also dealing with a hip injury). When Adams is out there, expect the Seahawks to put him in spots to try to create as much havoc as possible.
Coaching decision to watch
A significant reason for Seattle’s improved defensive performance last week was a scheme heavy on blitzing — Seattle blitzed 24 times on 45 drop backs, reported by ESPN to be its highest percentage in any game since 2010 — and far above Seattle’s season percentage of 29.7 (according to Pro Football Reference, the Seahawks blitzed Jimmy Garoppolo 14 times and Nick Mullens 10 times). Both Carroll and defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said the Seahawks may not always be quite that aggressive. And indeed, it made particular sense to pressure the hurting Garoppolo. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is far more mobile, having rushed for 227 yards this season (one facet of his game that had the Seahawks reportedly pretty interested in him coming out of the draft in 2018).
The X-Factor
Two weeks ago, it was Tyler Lockett with the career day of 15 receptions for 200 yards and three touchdowns, tying a team record for receptions and second in yards. Last week, it was DK Metcalf with career highs of 12 receptions for 161 yards. Matchups, of course, help determine which receiver ends up with the bigger numbers — and all the Seahawks care about is that someone does.
The final word
Seahawks 33, Bills 26