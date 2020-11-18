Here's one trend the Seahawks hope continues as they head into a key NFC West clash Thursday night against Arizona — Russell Wilson has never lost three straight games.
The Wilson-era Seahawks have lost two in a row eight times previously before the current streak but the streak has always stopped there, including last year, when Seattle lost the last two of the regular season, then won at Philadelphia in a wild-card playoff game.
Here's one they hope ends — Arizona has won four of the last five games against the Seahawks in Seattle, including 27-13 last December. That was a streak Seattle countered by going 6-0-1 in Arizona from 2013-19.
But that streak ended last month with Arizona's 37-34 overtime win over the Seahawks.
Now, Seattle hopes to return the favor and regain control of the NFC West in the process.
Let's take a look at some of the keys to Sunday's game.
Matchup to watch
DK Metcalf remains fourth in the NFL in receiving yards per game at 90.7 and tied for fourth in touchdowns with eight. But he's been held to two catches in two of his last four games when matched up against an elite corner — Los Angeles' Jalen Ramsey last Sunday and Patrick Peterson in the first game with Arizona. Metcalf had two catches on five targets for a season-low 23 yards in that game, with NFL NextGen stats detailing that he was covered on 42 of 49 routes by Peterson, getting just one catch for six yards on four targets, with Peterson also snaring one interception.
Expect Peterson to again shadow Metcalf. Last time, Tyler Lockett took advantage to make 15 catches for 200 yards and three touchdowns. But in ominous news, Lockett is dealing with a bruised knee and, as of Wednesday morning, it was unclear exactly his status for the game.
Player to watch
Once again, let's not overthink this one and search for some other player to watch other than the one who will draw the most eyes, Russell Wilson. The Rams game was Wilson's worst of the season and one of the worst of his career — consider it was one of just four times in the last 56 regular season games that he did not throw a touchdown. Wilson rarely stays down long, though. In the eight games in the regular season following two straight losses, Wilson has a 14-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio, Seattle winning by an average of 10.7 points.
One big key? Handling pressure better. Wilson has been sacked 11 times the past two weeks with the Rams bringing pressure on 34.9% of dropbacks last week, via NFL NextGen stats. Arizona blitzes 41.7% of the time, third-highest in the NFL. So Wilson in coordination with the line is going to have smooth out things some against blitzes.
The X-Factor
Figuring out how to defend Kyler Murray is increasingly tricky. Murray is emerging as the best running QB in the league — he has 604 yards rushing on 87 carries with 10 touchdowns, and according to Pro Football Focus, he has 388 yards before contact, indicating he's making smart decisions about when to take off into open space.
Murray has been sacked just 13 times this year after being sacked a league-high 48 last year, also illustrating Murray's increased pocket awareness. Seattle did not get a sack nor even a quarterback hit on Murray in the first game.
The Seahawks brought pressure fairly regularly early in the first meeting but backed off as the game wore on, and Carroll said later "there's things that we'll do a little bit differently next time we play them" seeming to hint that Seattle won't back off on pressure this time.
One player who could really factor into that is safety Jamal Adams, who did not play in the first game but could be used this time as an edge rusher even more than he has been. Seattle also used Shaquem Griffin as an edge rusher often in the first game as he got 40 snaps. Griffin has not played a defensive snap in the three games since.
Seahawks 31, Cardinals 27