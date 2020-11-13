In what is the highest-scoring season in NFL history, teams are combining to score an average of 50.6 points (or 25.3 per team) per game.
Your weekly Seahawks contest, though, is blowing that out of the water, with an average of 64.3 points being scored in every Seattle game.
Which means, yes, take the over when the Seahawks play, if you're into that sort of thing.
You probably really should this week, as the Seahawks travel to Los Angeles to play the Rams. The game has the highest over-under on the board in the NFL this week at 55 1/2 points, and it'd be an upset if the Rams didn't get close to at least half of that.
In the last five games against the Seahawks, the Rams have scored at least 28 points, topping the 30 point mark in the other four.
And, well, you may not need reminding that the Seahawks are allowing 30.3 points per game.
So, yes, expecting a lot of points seems like the one safe thing Sunday.
Let's take a look at some more keys:
Matchup to watch
Will the Rams actually put Jalen Ramsey — who is allowing a passer rating of just 66.0 — in man coverage on D.K. Metcalf as they did for most of last year's game in Los Angeles (which was the only time they have faced off as Ramsey was acquired after the first game a year ago)? There's no guarantee as the Rams have been moving Ramsey around some. But it would make sense given how dominant Metcalf has been this season. The two had some tense moments a year ago — Metcalf got a penalty for shoving Ramsey at one point — and Ramsey could point to his team's 28-12 win, though Metcalf did make some plays with six catches for 78 yards.
The Rams, meanwhile, have been so dominant with their pass defense — they rank first in the NFL allowing just 5.2 yards per pass attempt — that they haven't allowed a receiver to get more than 70 yards in the last six games. Metcalf has gotten at least 92 in all but one game this season. Something has to give.
Player to watch
Like it or not, it's time for Russell Wilson to again put to the test one of his many amazing stats — a record of 32-8 following an in-season loss, best of any QB in the NFL since the 1970 merger.
Wilson is coming off a rare four-turnover game — the second-most turnovers he has had, behind a five-interception game at Green Bay in 2016 — and he is rarely careless with the ball in two straight games (though each of his interceptions last week were in pretty desperate "trying-to-make-a-play" situations).
Wilson is still among the leaders for MVP in the NFL. But he also has seven turnovers combined in the last three weeks (all in Seattle's two losses) and more important right now is limiting those mistakes and getting the Seahawks back on the winning track.
The X-Factor
Aaron Donald, the Rams' five-time All-Pro tackle, is good against everyone but seems to often save some of his best for Seattle — he has 12 sacks in 12 games against the Seahawks, his most against any opponent.
Seattle has gotten solid play from its offensive line and will need a group effort to get it done against Donald, who primarily plays the three-technique tackle spot but also lines up at end regularly. The job of blocking Donald will be more complicated for Seattle, though, if Ethan Pocic doesn't play — as seems likely after he sat out practices Wednesday and Thursday with a concussion.
Rams 35, Seahawks 31