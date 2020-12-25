The stakes in this one are simple — if the Seahawks beat the Rams on Sunday they win the NFC West, something they haven't done since 2016
Maybe it's fitting that it likely comes down to this game, though it's worth remembering Seattle can still win the division even if the Rams win Sunday. That would require a Seahawks win over the 49ers and a Rams loss to Arizona next week, one offshoot of LA's stunning setback vs. the Jets last week.
Seattle's first three division titles of the Pete Carroll era — 2010, 2013 and 2014 — were also clinched with wins over the Rams (though they then played in St. Louis), all at home.
None was easy, and this one might be the toughest of all.
On to some keys to Sunday's game:
Matchup to watch
When the Seahawks lost to the Rams in Inglewood on Nov. 15 they started Alex Collins at running back with rookie DeeJay Dallas as the backup.
Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde were out because of injuries, and Rashaad Penny was recovering from a knee injury. Carson, Hyde and Penny are back, with Penny returning in last week's win over Washington and ready to take on a larger role.
Seattle rushed for 113 yards in the first game against the Rams — 60 from QB Russell Wilson. With the running-back position getting healthier, the Seahawks have had three of their four biggest rushing totals of the season in the past five games, including 174 and 181 yards the past two weeks while averaging 5.7 per attempt.
The Rams, meanwhile, will be without rookie Cam Akers, their leading rusher with 591 yards, putting the onus on Darrell Henderson (562) and Malcolm Brown (372).
The X-factor
For years in this series, it was the Rams who had a habit of making a game-turning special-teams play.
But this year it's Seattle that has the special-teams edge. Seattle has the third-ranked special-teams unit in the NFL this week via FootballOutsiders, and the Rams are 30th.
LA still has canny punter Johnny Hekker, a Bothell High graduate. But the Rams have allowed one kickoff return for a touchdown, missed six of 24 field-goal attempts (Seattle is 20-for-20), and have marked disadvantage in net yards in both kickoff (minus-7.9) and punt returns (minus-6.9). Seattle needs to make those trends continue.
Key stat
191. That's the points Seattle has allowed the Rams in the past six games, an average of 31.8.
Though Carroll is one of the greater defensive masterminds of this NFL era, he's had a hard time slowing the Rams since Sean McVay arrived as coach in 2017. The Rams have won five of the past six against Seattle, scoring 23 or more in each game and topping 30 three times.
The Rams have also gained at least 352 yards in all seven games McVay has coached against Seattle, with 455 or more four times.
Seahawks 27, Rams 23