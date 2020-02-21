Seattle Dragons (1-1) vs. Tampa Bay Vipers (1-1)
2 p.m. Saturday, CenturyLink Field
TV: Fox Ch. 13
Seattle key players
QB Brandon Silvers: 28 of 58, 308 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INT
RB Ja'Quan Gardner: 19 carries, 63 yards
WR Keenan Reynolds: 5 receptions, 92 yards, 1 TD
LB Steven Johnson: 18 tackles, 4 TFL
Dallas key players
QB Landry Jones: 28 of 40, 305 yards, 1 TD, 2 Ints
RB: Cameron Artis-Payne: 16 rushes, 105 yards, 2 TDs
TE Donald Parham Jr.: 9 rec., 116 yards, 1 TD
LB Tegray Scales: 8 tackles, 3 TFL
Get the passing game going
Dragons quarterback Brandon Silvers threw for just 91 yards in a win over Tampa Bay last week, and 68 of those came on one play. He made no excuses after the game, saying he played poorly. He will likely need to be better for the Dragons to win.
Contain Landry Jones
Landry Jones, the former Oklahoma star quarterback and perhaps the biggest name in the XFL, returned from a knee injury to throw for 305 yards in a 25-18 win over the Los Angeles Wildcats. Jones' success also opened up the team's running game as the Renegades rushed for 154 yards on 24 carries.
Keep the fans excited
Nearly 30,000 attended the Dragons' home opener last week. They were loud and seemed to have an influence on the game. The crowd size is expected to be smaller this week, but if it is loud again it will give the Dragons a great home-field edge in their first division game.
Hanson's prediction
The Seattle defense will get tested this week, going up against Jones. He could be the difference in a close game. Prediction: Dallas 28, Seattle 24.