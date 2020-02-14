200215-sports-xfl01

Seattle Dragons running back Trey Williams (23) scores a touchdown against the DC Defenders in the second quarter during a XFL football game at Audi Field. Geoff Burke / USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Dragons (0-1) vs. Tampa Bay Vipers (0-1)

2 p.m. Saturday, CenturyLink Field

TV: Fox Ch. 13

Seattle key players

QB Brandon Silvers: 21 of 40, 217 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INT

RB Kenneth Farrow: 7 carries, 41 yards, 5.9 avg.

WR Austin Proehl: 5 receptions, 88 yards, 2 TDs

LB Steven Johnson: 8 tackles, 2 TFL

Tampa Bay key players

QBs: Taylor Cornelis or Quinten Flowers (starter Aaron Murray has been ruled out)

WR: De’Ceon Smith: 16 rushes, 79 yards, 4.9 avg.

WR Daniel Williams: 6 rec., 123 yards

CB Anthoula Kelly: 3 tackles, 3 passes defensed

Cut down the mistakes

The reason the Dragons lost the opener is they had three turnovers and a blocked punt. One of the two Seattle interceptions was returned for a TD and the Defenders also scored on the blocked punt. The Vipers also had three turnovers in their 23-3 loss to the New York Guardians.

Home-field edge

About 30,000 fans are expected to attend the first home game for the Seattle Dragons. CenturyLink Field has been a great advantage for the Seahawks and Sounders over the years, and you would think the Dragons would get the same benefit, particularly in this opener when the crowd should be amped up.

Run the ball

Dragons coach Jim Zorn liked how his team ran the ball last week, but the Dragons had to mostly abandon the run when they fell behind. Seattle averaged 4.6 yards a carry on 21 attempts.

Hanson’s prediction

The Vipers were expected to be one of the top teams, but they did not look good offensively in the opener. The Dragons showed promise despite losing last week and they should be excited about playing at home for the first time. Prediction: Seattle 26, Tampa Bay 18.

