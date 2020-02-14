Seattle Dragons (0-1) vs. Tampa Bay Vipers (0-1)
2 p.m. Saturday, CenturyLink Field
TV: Fox Ch. 13
Seattle key players
QB Brandon Silvers: 21 of 40, 217 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INT
RB Kenneth Farrow: 7 carries, 41 yards, 5.9 avg.
WR Austin Proehl: 5 receptions, 88 yards, 2 TDs
LB Steven Johnson: 8 tackles, 2 TFL
Tampa Bay key players
QBs: Taylor Cornelis or Quinten Flowers (starter Aaron Murray has been ruled out)
WR: De’Ceon Smith: 16 rushes, 79 yards, 4.9 avg.
WR Daniel Williams: 6 rec., 123 yards
CB Anthoula Kelly: 3 tackles, 3 passes defensed
Cut down the mistakes
The reason the Dragons lost the opener is they had three turnovers and a blocked punt. One of the two Seattle interceptions was returned for a TD and the Defenders also scored on the blocked punt. The Vipers also had three turnovers in their 23-3 loss to the New York Guardians.
Home-field edge
About 30,000 fans are expected to attend the first home game for the Seattle Dragons. CenturyLink Field has been a great advantage for the Seahawks and Sounders over the years, and you would think the Dragons would get the same benefit, particularly in this opener when the crowd should be amped up.
Run the ball
Dragons coach Jim Zorn liked how his team ran the ball last week, but the Dragons had to mostly abandon the run when they fell behind. Seattle averaged 4.6 yards a carry on 21 attempts.
Hanson’s prediction
The Vipers were expected to be one of the top teams, but they did not look good offensively in the opener. The Dragons showed promise despite losing last week and they should be excited about playing at home for the first time. Prediction: Seattle 26, Tampa Bay 18.