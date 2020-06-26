WENATCHEE — As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, no one really knows what prep sports are going to look like in the fall.
Will there be football? Anyone’s guess.
Will fans be allowed in the stands? Doubtful.
What will travel and each team’s schedule look like? Unclear.
What happens if a player tests positive for COVID-19? How are teams going to practice? Are masks going to be worn on the field? On the sidelines? How do you screen players and coaches or implement contact-tracing if someone tests positive?
These are the questions that athletic directors, administrators, coaches and school districts have to be thinking about while developing their return-to-play plans for the fall season.
Eastmont Athletic Director Russ Waterman said they won’t release their plan until July 13, allowing time for the school district and Superintendent Garn Christensen to review it.
“We’re moving slow; we want to make sure all the i’s are dotted and t’s crossed,” Waterman said Friday. “We want to get a lot of eyes on it and we have some time. Safety is always in our minds.”
A few weeks ago, Eastmont announced it was planning to pull out some of the racks from inside the weight room and place them out on the football stadium to allow guys to workout while social distancing. That’s still the plan, Waterman said, but “in two weeks let's say we move into Phase 2 or 2.5 — we’ll probably keep everything in the weight room and work out in pods.
“We have some plans based on whichever phase we’re in.”
But as far as any kind of summer football camp, that’s pretty much off the table, Waterman said.
“If you look at the (WIAA) guidelines, we can’t do anything really until Phase 4. In Phase 3, we can have pods of five to 10 kids doing rudimentary type things. But it’s tough to play football, basketball and volleyball without a ball.”
According to the guidelines, players are not permitted to touch the same ball until Phase 3, but “all athletic equipment, including balls, should be cleaned intermittently during practices and contests.”
It’s really going to be interesting to see what sports in the fall look like, including which schools are allowed to compete.
For the Big 9, schools are located in four different counties (Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Yakima), each essentially in a different phase of the state's reopening plan if you lump Wenatchee and Eastmont together.
“Moses Lake is stuck until Phase 3; Yakima, they’re still in Phase 1 and not going anywhere at the moment,” Waterman said. “Every school will move forward depending on what phase their county is in. But we plan to meet periodically throughout the summer — once or twice a month — to give updates. We’re not going to change anything schedule-wise (right now); we’re just planning to collaborate and hope everything works out for the best.”