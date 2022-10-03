221004-sports-sportsbar01

Jen Barnes, the owner of Rough & Tumble, is pictured in the Historic Ballard District, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 in Seattle. Barnes will soon open a bar highlighting women’s sports. In the background is “The Mural at Bergen Place,” which celebrates Ballard’s Nordic heritage. Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times

PORTLAND — A racerback bra is centered on a hanging sign off a busy northeast Portland street. Circling the image is “The Sports Bra” wording, a combination that would lure a sports fan inside.

The entrance might even go unnoticed — a collage of athletic action shots and celebrations, the now iconic photo of youth basketball player Gigi Bryant smiling adds a welcoming touch on the door.



