Nov. 22The Seahawks are back in action this week after their bye in Week 11.

Despite losing to the Bucs in Munich in Week 10, the Seahawks still have a good chance to make the playoffs. They're in second place in the NFC West. They have a 78% chance to make the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. With one game left against the NFC West-leading 49ers, the Seahawks control their destiny, so to speak.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?