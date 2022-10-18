If before the season you guessed the Seahawks (3-3) would be in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC West after Week 6, you're either a genius or lying.

Or maybe you can see into the future.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?