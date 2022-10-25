SPORTS-FBN-CALKINS-COLUMN-GET

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith looks for an open receiver against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter a preseason game at AT&T Stadium on Aug. 26, in Arlington, Texas.

 Tom Pennington/Getty Images/TNS

Should we still be surprised by this Seahawks team's performance?

At what point can we say, "Yes, this is in fact the 2022 Seahawks and not an aberration"?



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?