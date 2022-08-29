Purchase Access

RENTON — The Seahawks’ plan to contend this season and begin building a foundation of new, young talent to carry the team through the post-Russell Wilson/Bobby Wagner era rests strongly on the nine-man 2022 draft class.

With training camp over and the regular season now two weeks away with the opener against Denver on Sept. 12, it’s a good time to take an updated look at each of the nine draft picks, how they performed in the team’s three preseason games and how their roles project going forward.