Kalen DeBoer

After a successful year at UW, Head Coach Kalen DeBoer and the Huskies hope the team's additions through the transfer portal will help the team reach their lofty 2023 goals.

 The Seattle Times/Ken Lambert

It's addition by subtraction ... and then more addition.

After closing an ascendant 2022 season with an 11-2 record and a No. 8 national ranking, Washington holds legitimate College Football Playoff hopes this fall. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., wide receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan, edges Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui, left tackle Troy Fautanu and defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa all bypassed the NFL draft to hang a banner (or two) inside Husky Stadium.