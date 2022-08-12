220813-sports-penny01

Running back Rashaad Penny pulls down a pass during practice Aug. 1, 2022 at the VMAC in Renton. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

RENTON — Given his injury history and importance to the Seahawks, any injury involving Rashaad Penny is sure to get attention.

But in describing why Penny didn’t take part in a walk-through Thursday in preparation for the preseason opener Saturday at Pittsburgh, coach Pete Carroll didn’t sound too concerned.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?