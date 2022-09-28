220929-sports-kraken01

The Kraken celebrate their 3-0 win over Edmonton in the first preseason game of the season Monday. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

Two games into the preseason schedule, the Kraken are undefeated and un-scored upon. An 82-0 finish is well within range, and Matty Beniers and Shane Wright should be 1-2 in Calder Trophy balloting as the NHL’s top rookie. What could possibly go wrong?

Well, OK, let’s all calm down and have a rational discussion between beat reporters Geoff Baker and Kate Shefte after what has undoubtedly been a positive start.