220827-sports-jewell01

Jewell Loyd lets loose the 3-pointer in the first half. Loyd led all scorers with 24-points, hitting four 3-pointers in the effort on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Climate Pledge Arena. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

We break down every matchup that will decide the best-of-five WNBA semifinals between the No. 4 seeded Seattle Storm and No. 1 seeded Las Vegas Aces.

Game 1 is Sunday and Game 2 is Wednesday at Michelob Ultra Arena. Seattle hosts Game 3 on Sept. 4 and (if needed) Game 4 on Sept. 6. And if necessary, Game 5 will be played in Las Vegas.