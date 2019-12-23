CASHMERE — Bring on the next one.
That’s what the Cashmere girls are thinking after they outlasted the No. 9 ranked WF West Bearcats (2A) 53-43 Saturday night at home in the newly renovated Ron Doane Gymnasium; closing out the Crunch Pak Classic a perfect (2-0).
The Bulldogs will now have the Christmas week to prepare for (probably) the stiffest competition they’ll face all season at the elite Pacific Automation Holiday Classic tournament in Portland, Oregon this weekend. Cashmere was invited to play in the Nike tournament and will face off against some of the best 5A and 6A schools in Oregon and California.
“We’re going to have our work cut out for us,” head coach Brent Darnell said after Saturday’s win. “We’re the little kids on the block but we wanted to play against some good teams that we hadn’t seen before. So this will be a good tournament for us. We could go (0-3) down there, that’s how good some of these teams are, but it will make us better and we need to in some areas.”
Having one of the best players in the country can make up for a lot, but if there’s one thing Cashmere has learned the last two seasons, it’s that Hailey will ultimately need some help offensively. As great as she is — and she is a generation-type talent — she can’t do it all.
A Batman always needs a Robin.
So the question remains — can either Grace Erdmann, Riley Johnson or Grace Hammond put up eight-to-10 points a night and knock down some open shots?
The answer this past weekend was a resounding yes. Hammond shot 5-for-7 from behind the arc and scored 18 points in Friday’s win over Mt. Spokane before Johnson drained four 3-pointers and chipped in 14 points Saturday against WF West. Erdmann gave Cashmere some clutch minutes in the post and finished with 9 points and six rebounds Saturday.
That’s the kind of effort Cashmere is going to need in Yakima in early February.
“(WF West) came out with an interesting game plan; trying to take away Hammond and bet on Riley taking some shots,” Darnell said. “She did what she was supposed to do and knocked down some shots.”
At times, the Bearcats didn’t have a defender within six feet of Johnson, who missed her fair share of shots early on, but also made four of Cashmere’s seven 3-pointers. Overall the Bulldogs shot 7-for-23 from deep, compared to 5-for-11 for the Bearcats.
At no point did Cashmere trail Saturday, despite WF West cutting the lead to one after Van Lith checked out midway through the second to stop a bloody nose. As soon as she got back in, the lead magically bounced to six and then the Bulldogs put the game out of reach after exploding for 16 in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs rode a pair of great third quarters to both of their wins this past weekend, thanks in part to their tenacity on the glass.
After out-rebounding Mt. Spokane 32-18 Friday night, Cashmere out-hustled WF West, collecting 29 boards — 12 of which were offensive.
“Those second and third opportunities are always big, and the lightning rod for us in that category is probably one of our shortest players who really can’t jump (Peyton Brown),” Darnell said. “My nickname for her is ‘Credit Card Hops,’ which everyone laughs at but every game she leads us in rebounding. Everyone falls in love with the 3-pointer these days but I believe games are still won-and-lost in the paint with rebounding, and we put a big emphasis on it.”
If Cashmere is rebounding like they were this past weekend, and they can get some consistent contributions from Erdmann, Johnson or Hammond in the postseason, the Bulldogs could finally bring home the hardware.