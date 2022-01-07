WENATCHEE — After a decade in charge, Jeff Zehnder’s contract was not renewed as Wenatchee High School’s baseball coach for the 2022 season.
The Wenatchee School District has provided few details for the change.
Zehnder has filed a grievance against Wenatchee, the district confirmed.
"Mr. Zehnder has a year-to-year coaching contract that was not renewed for the Spring Baseball season,” district spokesperson Dianna Haglund wrote in an email. “We cannot comment further as this is a personnel issue."
An online petition asking for Zehnder’s contract renewal has garnered over 300 signatures.
During his tenure, Zehnder led the Panthers to a record of 150 wins and 55 losses. Wenatchee also won four district titles with Zehnder at the helm. Zehnder led the Panthers to back-to-back appearances in the state tournament in 2013 and 2014.
In the 2021 season, the Panthers finished with an overall record of six wins and eight losses. In league play, Wenatchee had one win and six losses.
Wenatchee will open the 2022 season March 19 against Sumner High School. A new baseball coach has not been announced.
