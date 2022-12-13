WENATCHEE — For the first time in 24 years, the Wenatchee High School girls' cross-country team took the top spot in District 6.
Furthermore, they became the first-ever panther runners to become champions of the Big-9 league.
"The word I would use to describe it is: historic," said Head Coach Steve Roche. Roche is now in his second year as head coach of the WHS program. He was assistant to Susan Valdez for five years and has been coaching the sport in total for 18. "We've had lots of good teams since I've been here," he said, "but for me and mine this is by far the most deep team I've ever had."
The state tournament records seem to agree: the top-five spread times showed that between the five fastest girls on the team there was a difference of one minute and thirty seconds, placing them fifth in that regard among the 16 schools represented at the state tournament hosted by the Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco this year.
The seven runners Wenatchee fielded earned a team score of 236, earning the tenth-fastest 4A team score in the state and doing it without a single senior: along with juniors Haley Loewen, Kirsten Jarmin and Lauren Miller, four freshmen, including little sisters Addie Loewen and Linnea Jarmin, raced at the state meet.
Haley Loewen had the best time on the team with 19:53:9, good for 28th place out of 150 and all the girls made it within the top 100 that day. Roche said that this year's JV team was actually undefeated and largely blew out the competition by greater margins than the varsity team.
Roche said he was approached by more than one coach saying, "What, did you run your varsity for JV?" to which he replied, "No, I have seven girls faster than this."
Roche's daughter, Hannah, didn't make the trip to state this year as the tenth-fastest team runner, "she was kinda sad about not getting on the team," Roche said, "but I said, 'Would you rather go to a team where you're one of the top-five runners and you're watching Wenatchee destroy you?' and she said, 'No, of course not.'"
The varsity girls had a particularly monster meet at the Portland invitational in September when they took 3rd place and the youngest Loewen sister bested the oldest by ten seconds at 19:58:1. Freshmen Linnea Jarmin, Allie Knoop and Anna Hirsch all also topped Haley's time at least once this season.
Roche said that despite a challenging season, including wildfire smoke that forced the team to practice indoors and cancel a home match, the team persevered.
"One of our themes for the season was, 'DMGB: Doesn't Matter, Get Better,'" Roche said. "At the end of the day we can't control the weather, we can't control injuries, but we can control our attitude and we can control our effort every day," Roche said. "And I was just so impressed with them and I saw that play out over and over and over all season, so I was super proud of them for that."
