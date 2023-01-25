If you didn't grow up in St. Louis, like Aaron Goldsmith did, it might be hard to fully understand the allure of broadcasting Cardinals games for someone who has pursued that profession.

"There's a romance to that you can't dispute," Goldsmith said. "That was a gravitational pull, like almost none other that this game has."



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.