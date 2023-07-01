210930-sports-kelenic01 (copy)

Following the Mariners 4-2 win over Oakland in 2021, Jarred Kelenic comes back to the field with a “Believe” sign and rallies the remaining fans to the Mariners cause. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

SEATTLE — I first started covering the Mariners at the end of the 1985 season, when the manager was Chuck Cottier (but not for long), and the modest hope of fans was pinned (futilely, it turned out) on the likes of Mike Moore, Mark Langston, Phil Bradley and Spike Owen.

I headed to the Bay Area from 1987-96, but returned in time to feel the afterglow of the 1995 miracle playoff run. And I've been here ever since, chronicling the ups and downs — but mostly the downs and down-farthers — of this organization.



What's NABUR?