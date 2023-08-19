RENTON — While the calendar says this was the last week of training camp, the Seahawks tried to approach it as a normal week during the regular season.

That meant structuring everything as they would during the usual Sunday-to-Sunday workweek of the fall, with one practice resembling the usual Competition Wednesday of the regular season, another the usual Turnover Thursday, etc.



