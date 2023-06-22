A cool Julio Rodriguez figure: 40/40. That's the number of home runs he's hit in his career vs. the number of bases he's stolen — and he's the second-youngest player in MLB history to join that club (behind Fernando Tatis Jr.).

A not-so-cool Julio Rodriguez figure: 432,437. That's the number of All-Star votes the Mariners center fielder had received as of Tuesday, placing him 11th among American League outfielders.



