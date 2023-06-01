First, and most important, Mike Blowers wants you to know he's feeling good now, in good spirits, and plans to be back soon doing what he loves: calling Mariners games.

Blowers' absence from the Mariners TV broadcast for going on a month  with the exception of one game he did on the previous homestand  has been the cause of much concern. And speculation.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?