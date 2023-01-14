NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (copy)

Though it may not be as heated as days Pete Carroll faced off against Jim Harbaugh, the rivalry between the Seahawks and 49ers has a chance to again be one of the best in the NFL.

SEATTLE — Once upon a time, the Seahawks and 49ers had the NFL's best rivalry, hands down. Certainly, it was the most heated — maybe in all of sports. The coaches had well-documented friction, the talented young quarterbacks were vying for supremacy, and the stakes were constantly at the highest level.

The intensity began to dissipate after the 2014 season when San Francisco coach Jim Harbaugh left for Michigan. It fizzled even more when the 49ers sank to the bottom of the NFC West Division for a four-year span, going 17-47 between 2015-18. By the time they got good again in '19 under Kyle Shanahan — three coaches removed from Harbaugh — most of the players who made Seahawks vs. 49ers such riveting theater had retired or moved on (or moved from Seattle to San Francisco, in Richard Sherman's case).



