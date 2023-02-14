220824-sports-marinerswins01 (copy)

The Mariners celebrate a 4-2 win over the Washington Nationals in August.

 Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times

Normally, opening day in Major League Baseball serves as the pinnacle for optimism, even if such positivity is unwarranted. But when your team just snapped a 21-year playoff drought and compounded that euphoria with a historic comeback playoff victory, the buzz begins much sooner.

Spring training is upon us, with Mariners pitchers and catchers reporting to camp in Peoria, Arizona, on Wednesday and position players joining them soon after. It's a time not only to savor the potential of a team (seemingly) on the rise, but to speculate as to how far it can go.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?