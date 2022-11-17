Servais and Dipoto (copy)

Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto, left, talks with Manager Scott Servais during Spring Training in Peoria, Ariz. 

 The Seattle Times/Dean Rutz

SEATTLE — The late Roland Hemond, a legendary and longtime general manager, used to say the trades that worried him the most were the ones in which he was lavished with immediate praise for having made a one-sided deal.

Under the Hemond proviso, the Mariners should be quite worried right now, because their trade on Wednesday with the Toronto Blue Jays for Teoscar Hernandez seems heavily weighted in their favor. That seemed to be the instant feedback on social media and beyond.



(Larry Stone is a columnist for The Seattle Times. ) ©2022 The Seattle Times. Visit seattletimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

