211120-sports-huskystadium01 (copy)

A sparse crowd at Husky Stadium for the Arkansas State game, Sept. 18, 2021. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

One of these days — theoretically — the Pac-12 will finally produce its long-awaited, crucially important media-rights package.

I say "theoretically" because this announcement has been deemed imminent for months, and we're still waiting.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.