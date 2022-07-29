220730-sports-jerrydipoto01

General Manager Jerry Dipoto works his cell phone at Mariners spring training in March. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

The clock is ticking.

The most important trade deadline in Mariners history — I don’t think that’s hyperbole — is nearly upon us. By 3 p.m. Pacific time Tuesday, we’ll know what steps the ballclub has taken to maximize its chances of ending the interminable playoff drought.