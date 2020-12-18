There was a little luck involved, sure. Seahawks general manager John Schneider acknowledges that now, more than a year and a half later. Actually, the word Schneider uses is blessed — as in, the Seahawks were blessed to grab DK Metcalf when they did, at the very end of the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.
Schneider quickly catches himself.
"We were just blessed that he lasted — I don't want to say that long," Schneider says, "because he frickin' hates that."
The Seahawks' good fortune is obvious to anyone who has paid even casual attention to the team since the start of the 2019 season: Metcalf is a star. He's a frickin' megastar. He's the most physically gifted wide receiver the Seahawks have had — with all due respect to Hall of Famer Steve Largent — and as talented and entertaining as any receiver in the NFL today.
So, yes, Schneider was blessed to select DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf with the 64th overall pick in 2019, after 31 teams had a chance to draft him. They all had their chance, and they passed. Schneider, actually, had earlier opportunities to draft Metcalf — and he passed, twice.
How did Metcalf last that long? And how did Schneider manage to trade back into the second round to finally draft the receiver out of Mississippi?
Metcalf famously asked the first question when Schneider called and told him he was going to play for the Seahawks. Metcalf, sitting on a couch at his family's home in Oxford, Mississippi, surrounded by family and friends, was wearing a white T-shirt with the words SHOULD HAVE NEVER PASSED in red block letters. Metcalf and his younger siblings had the shirts made that day.
Metcalf began crying almost immediately after Schneider delivered the good news. Schneider, inside the Seahawks' draft room in Renton, then handed the phone to coach Pete Carroll.
Carroll: "DK!"
(Loud sobbing on the other end.)
Carroll: "Hey DK, this is coach Pete Carroll."
Metcalf: "How you doing?"
Carroll: "I'm doing really good. ... OK, we'll both cry together then."
Metcalf: "Why y'all wait this long, man?"
Carroll: "I know. I know you had to wait a little bit, but that doesn't matter you're coming to Seattle, man. You're gonna play with the Seahawks, and you're going to catch footballs from Russell Wilson. So get your ass ready to go, big fella. We are fired up for it."
Metcalf: "Thank you. Thank you."
In the buildup to the draft, Metcalf had what Schneider called an "incredible, incredible" workout at the NFL combine. Metcalf measured 6-feet-3 3/8 inches and 229 pounds with a wingspan of 6-11. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds and bench-pressed 225 pounds 27 times — measurables that are practically unheard of for a wide receiver. They're really, almost, unbelievable.
What made his combine performance even more remarkable was that it happened just three and a half months after he'd had surgery to repair a broken neck, an injury that had prematurely ended his college career at Ole Miss in October 2018 and briefly threatened to end his football career for good.
The injury at least partially explains why NFL executives were reluctant to take a flier on Metcalf in the first round, why so many of them were willing to draft eight — eight! — wide receivers before him. There was also the matter of his infamous three-cone time — 7.38 seconds, after he had slipped — which put him on par with a typical offensive lineman. In hindsight, the hubbub over the three-cone is the apex of silliness in the over-analysis of Metcalf's prospects.
To answer his question about why he fell as far as he did, Metcalf later relayed another conversation he'd had with Carroll. The coach offered perhaps the best theory for Metcalf's fall: People just thought you were too good to be true, Carroll told him.
Revisiting the '19 draft from his perspective, Schneider first offers some context, and then a philosophical explainer. Two days before the draft, Schneider had completed a blockbuster trade that sent defensive end Frank Clark to Kansas City for a 2019 first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick, a deal that shaped Seattle's draft priorities.
"We knew we were not going to be able to get a long-term deal done with Frank Clark," Schneider says. "So making that trade and then working off of that and knowing that you don't necessarily want to draft for need, it ends up happening to a certain extent."