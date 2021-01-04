RENTON — The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Executive Board delayed its plans to make a determination on winter sports.
The Board was scheduled to meet Monday afternoon but the WIAA announced on its website it had pushed the meeting back to Wednesday in anticipation of further guidance from state officials, which WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman said in an email will “impact the decision-making process."
Winter sports are slated to start Feb. 1 — though that seems like a longshot under current COVID-19 guidelines for wrestling and basketball in particular.
Counties must be under 25 cases per 100,000 over a two-week period and report less than a 5% positive test rate for high-risk sports (basketball, wrestling and football) to hold competitions. Chelan County has a rate of 720.2. Douglas County is at 682.3.
The board plans to meet to determine whether another extension is necessary or if there should be a potential reshuffle of seasons.
The Everett Herald reported two weeks ago that athletic directors from the Wesco Conference, comprised of schools in Snohomish County, announced plans to resume practices for fall sports on Feb. 22., and competitions on March 1. The thinking is that outdoor sports stand a better chance of holding games come March than indoor sports.
In their post, the WIAA indicated that other leagues and districts could do the same.
“While the Executive Board will provide a uniform season schedule concluding in regional culminating events, it has granted each WIAA league or district around the state the ability to schedule seasons that best fit their local communities,” the post said.